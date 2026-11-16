KCSE candidate dies after allegedly consuming ethanol in laboratory

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A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate has died in Homa Bay County, days after he allegedly consumed ethanol while cleaning the school laboratory, police have said.

John Otieno Okinyi, 18, who was a candidate at St Stephen Ang’iro Senior School in Rangwe Sub-county, died on Monday morning as he was receiving treatment in hospital.

Okinyi and other candidates were reportedly assigned to clean the laboratory on Saturday after a biology practical exam on Friday.

It was during the exercise that Okinyi allegedly consumed the reagent. His colleagues saw him foaming at the mouth and alerted the school management, who rushed him to Termary Hospital in Rangwe.

He was treated and discharged the same day. However, on Monday morning, he was again in pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet said investigations have been launched into the matter.

He said the cause of death is yet to be established.

“The information we have is that the student consumed the ethanol. However, we are waiting for an expert to conduct the postmortem to reveal the cause of his death,” she said.

Chebet appealed for calm among the school community and the bereaved family as they await for the postmortem report.

“Let me urge the entire school community to be calm as we wait for postmortem results,” she said.

The body was removed to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.