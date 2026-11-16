Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

KCSE candidate dies after allegedly consuming ethanol in laboratory

By James Omoro | Nov. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

 A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate has died in Homa Bay County, days after he allegedly consumed ethanol while cleaning the school laboratory, police have said.

John Otieno Okinyi, 18, who was a candidate at St Stephen Ang’iro Senior School in Rangwe Sub-county, died on Monday morning as he was receiving treatment in hospital.

Okinyi and other candidates were reportedly assigned to clean the laboratory on Saturday after a biology practical exam on Friday.

It was during the exercise that Okinyi allegedly consumed the reagent. His colleagues saw him foaming at the mouth and alerted the school management, who rushed him to Termary Hospital in Rangwe.

He was treated and discharged the same day. However, on Monday morning, he was again in pain and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Rangwe Sub-county Police Commander Magdalene Chebet said investigations have been launched into the matter.

He said the cause of death is yet to be established.

“The information we have is that the student consumed the ethanol. However, we are waiting for an expert to conduct the postmortem to reveal the cause of his death,” she said.

Chebet appealed for calm among the school community and the bereaved family as they await for the postmortem report.

“Let me urge the entire school community to be calm as we wait for postmortem results,” she said.

The body was removed to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KCSE Candidate Dies Ethanol St Stephen Ang’iro Senior School Homa Bay County Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Wamboka raises alarm over violence after attempted arson
Wamboka raises alarm over violence after attempted arson
Western
By Juliet Omelo
17 mins ago
KCSE candidate dies after allegedly consuming ethanol in laboratory
Crime and Justice
By James Omoro
35 mins ago
Court orders IG Kanja to reinstate Natembeya's security detail
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abshir Abdi: The lawyer who knows too much
By David Odongo 10 hrs ago
Abshir Abdi: The lawyer who knows too much
Crackdown on crypto begins as firms face Sh25m fine, imprisonment
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
Crackdown on crypto begins as firms face Sh25m fine, imprisonment
Fridah Mkabili: Lost sight at teen, but found purpose
By Gardy Chacha 10 hrs ago
Fridah Mkabili: Lost sight at teen, but found purpose
In the 'blundering contest', Gachagua has beaten Ruto hands down
By Macharia Munene 10 hrs ago
In the 'blundering contest', Gachagua has beaten Ruto hands down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved