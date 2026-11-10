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Ruto to Gachagua: 'Wait until 2032, we will leave the stage'

By David Njaaga | Nov. 10, 2026
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President William Ruto flags off the construction of the 22-kilometre Kenyoro SDA-Riana Market-Kerina road in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. [PCS]

 President William Ruto has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to leave young politicians alone, saying his generation will exit the political stage in 2032 after serving the country.

Speaking at a rally in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, on Tuesday, November 10, Ruto accused Gachagua of targeting emerging leaders and interfering with their political growth.

The President named South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda, Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi among the young leaders he accused Gachagua of targeting.

“Wachana na vijana wa Kenya. Hawa vijana viongozi hawa. Si tuko na vijana viongozi ambao wanakuwa? Hawa kina Osoro. Hawa kina Zaheer Jhanda. Hawa kina Donya,” Ruto said.

He said he would bring together politicians of his generation and leave younger leaders room to continue building the country.

“Mimi na wao tutaondoka 2032. Niwaachie hawa vijana uwanja waendelee na taifa letu la Kenya,” he said.

Ruto also took aim at Gachagua, repeatedly referring to him as “Mr Texas” and “Mr Chuki” and accusing him of using ethnic divisions to mobilise political support.

He dismissed Gachagua’s claim that he would teach him politics, describing the former Deputy President as a one-term MP and a political failure.

“Ati anasema atanifunza siasa. Sasa wewe, mtu one-term MP, political failure. Mtu muongo... ati utafundisha nani siasa?” Ruto posed.

The President also questioned Gachagua’s remarks about relocating to Texas if political instability affected Kenya, asking why a leader would threaten to leave the country instead of working towards its stability.

The remarks came amid an escalating political exchange between the two leaders, with Gachagua challenging Ruto to prepare for a political contest ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader had also criticised the President’s development record in Kisii and Nyamira counties, accusing his administration of relying on promises and handouts instead of delivering projects.

During his tour of Bonchari, Ruto launched the construction of the 22-kilometre Kenyoro SDA-Riana Market-Kerina road in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County.

The road is expected to improve access to markets and create opportunities for trade and investment in the region.

Ruto dismissed the criticism, accusing his former deputy of spreading falsehoods about government projects and programmes. He cited the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, Bomas of Kenya, the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the proposed modern market at Gikomba as examples of projects he claimed Gachagua had misrepresented.

On Bomas of Kenya, Ruto dismissed claims that the government had sold the facility to a Turkish investor, insisting it remained government property. He announced that the government would hold a meeting at the facility in January.

He also defended SHA against claims that the programme would collapse within six months, saying 33.5 million Kenyans had registered and that the government had sent Sh190 billion to hospitals across the country.

The President cited Sh8.7 billion in payments to health facilities in Kisii County as evidence of the programme’s progress.

On the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, Ruto maintained that construction was progressing despite criticism from his political opponents.

He also dismissed claims that the Gikomba market land had been sold, saying the government was preparing to open a modern market at the site within one or two months. 

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Related Topics

President William Ruto 2032 Political Exit Rigathi Gachagua 2027 General Election
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