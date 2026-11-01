Gachagua dismisses Uhuru reconciliation calls, says 'we are one team'

Audio By Vocalize

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua received at PCEA Kamangu in Kikuyu constituency by former Kiambu governor James Nyoro on November 1, 2026. [George Njunge, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed calls for mediation between him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, insisting that the two leaders remain in contact and have no differences requiring reconciliation.

Gachagua said attempts by Mount Kenya elders to broker peace between them were unnecessary, maintaining that he and the former Head of State continue to communicate, meet and share meals despite perceptions of a political fallout.

He challenged elders calling for reconciliation to instead focus on uniting the Mount Kenya community, warning that internal divisions could weaken the region's political voice and influence.

“On unity, as a community we have to remain united. Our unity is strength. Nimeona some elders in the newspaper wakisema tunataka to reconcile Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta. How do you reconcile two brothers, who love one another and work together?” he posed.

The former Deputy President maintained that he and Uhuru were still on the same team, dismissing claims that their relationship had deteriorated to a point requiring third-party intervention.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I are one team. We work together. Please elders don’t reconcile us because there is no need for reconciliation. We are working together. There is no work there, we are one. We talk the same language, we meet, talk, we agree,” he said.

Gachagua further urged Mount Kenya elders to resist attempts to divide the community along political lines and instead promote dialogue and cohesion among its leaders.

“Our unity is our strength as a community. Please help me to unite Mount Kenya elders and tell people not to accept to be divided,” he added.

His remarks come amid growing calls by sections of Mount Kenya elders for reconciliation among influential political figures from the region following political differences that have emerged since the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru, who served as Kenya's fourth president from 2013 to 2022, remains an influential political figure in the region, while Gachagua has continued to position himself as a key voice in Mount Kenya politics.