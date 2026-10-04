Gachagua dismisses Uhuru sponsorship claims

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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the burial of Jackson Karua, father to PLP Leader Martha Karua in Gichugu on October 3, 2026. [Courtesy]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed suggestions that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is financing the opposition, saying his party does not need sponsorship to mobilise Kenyans ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking to Kenyans living in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening, Gachagua said neither he nor his political associates had received financial support from the retired president.

“Uhuru Kenyatta they are calling him sponsor. I have never received a single shilling from him,” Gachagua said, adding that the opposition’s focus should instead be on building an effective political strategy and reaching voters.

He said the opposition would only require enough resources to facilitate basic activities such as food and travel, arguing that voters should not be bribed to support a political cause.

“We don't need any sponsorship from Uhuru, he has no role to play in the next election,” Gachagua said.

His remarks came amid continued political debate over the former president’s possible influence within opposition circles and allegations that he could be supporting efforts to challenge President William Ruto’s administration.

Gachagua, however, said Uhuru could have a different role as an elder and mediator should political disagreements within the opposition become difficult to resolve.

“The only role I would request of him or play at the right time as a kinsman and elder brother, if we have any challenge as we are talking amongst ourselves and we need an elder so that tusilimane sana tutamuita kama Mzee atusimamie,” he said.

Gachagua also criticised President Ruto and his allies for continuing to attack Uhuru, arguing that the former president is retired and will not be a candidate in the next election.

“We have told him please stop attacking Uhuru Kenyatta, he has said he is not your competitor, he is retired, he will not be on the ballot with you, why are you bashing him?” he asked.

The DCP leader maintained that the opposition’s priority should be mobilising Kenyans rather than relying on wealthy political sponsors.

He said the party’s campaign would focus on grassroots mobilisation and persuading voters, rather than financial inducements.

Gachagua’s comments also highlighted his effort to position the opposition as capable of mounting a political campaign through organisation and voter mobilisation rather than dependence on established political financiers.

He said the political contest should ultimately be determined by citizens and their choices at the ballot, rather than the financial resources available to competing political formations.