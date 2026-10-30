Sifuna forced to intervene as Kalonzo is jeered during Linda Mwananchi party launch

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Linda Mwananchi Party launch in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was booed by a crowd gathered at the launch of Linda Mwananchi Movement headquarters in Nairobi, following his assertions that Edwin Sifuna was not yet a Presidential candidate.

Speaking during the event, Kalonzo moved to correct DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa for seemingly endorsing Sifuna’s presidential dreams before the formal nomination process had been concluded by the newly launched party. Kalonzo noted that Sifuna had to wait until November 13 to be officially declared a presidential candidate.

“In fact, my brother Eugene has jumped the gun. He has declared you a presidential candidate. Let me tell you, legally, because you’re a lawyer, you have to wait for the 13th of November,” Kalonzo said.

His remarks, however, attracted the ire of the crowd, with some of the members chanting “President Sifuna” as the Wiper leader found it difficult to calm the crowd.

Seemingly having had enough, Kalonzo challenged the crowd on whether he should continue speaking or sit down.

“Do you want me to speak? Or should I stop?” he posed.

At this point, Senator Edwin Sifuna was forced to intervene and pleaded with the crowd to allow Kalonzo to finish his speech.

“This is no way to treat our guests. Just let us listen to them. We have been honoured by their presence...let us allow the leader to speak. You will also one day find yourself before supporters of Wiper and you will want to be allowed to speak,” said Sifuna.

The disruption came as Kalonzo urged supporters to exercise patience over the movement’s leadership and allow the proper procedures to determine who would become the opposition’s presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

When Kalonzo got back the microphone, he called for political tolerance stating that he was merely urging the supporters to practice patience and allow Sifuna’s declaration as a Presidential candidate be subjected to party’s procedures and consultations.

He also reminded the audience that he had received a mandate to pursue the presidency at a delegates’ conference on October 10, 2025, and asked supporters to respect the process.

“I want my younger brother to follow the proper procedure. Nothing else,” he said.

And despite the negative reactions from the crowd, Kalonzo pledged his support for the Sifuna should he emerge as the most preferred flagbearer from the opposition front. He further insisted that the journey to unseat President Ruto should be approached as a team effort.

“I will stand with you if I’m not the candidate... If I am not the candidate, my ambition will be to make sure the misrule by broad-based goes home with Ruto. I will also rally my supporters behind Sifuna. We must strive to get the 50+1 votes percentage. If it is Gachagua, I will also support him,” Kalonzo ultimately admitted.

He also said that he was ready to back Eugene Wamalwa should it come to it, further emphasizing on the need for opposition unity.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya would later caution the supporters against allowing political differences to derail the movement, suggesting that opponents could exploit divisions by organizing disruptions at its events.

“There are people who are intent on sabotaging the journey that we are on but we will not allow it,’ he said.

“We all know where hearts of Kenyans are but kindly give us time to consult and in due time we will name one presidential candidate who will take us forward,” added Natembeya as he called for political tolerance.