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When blood fights emotional bond: Kanyari wins custody battle, children want stepfather

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 30, 2026
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If you’re going to take me from this house, please take me where Mum is. Let me go lie with her,” this is the desperate plea of Betty Bayo’s teenage daughter, laying bare the emotional cost of a bitter custody battle that has pitted a grieving family’s bonds against the legal rights of a biological parent.

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Related Topics

Betty Bayo Betty Bayo Children Victor Kanyari Kanyari-Tash Child Custody Battle
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