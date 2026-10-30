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Raid financiers: Oscar Sudi, Jalang'o linked to planned attack on Standard Group

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 30, 2026
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Goons walking towards the Standard Group Headquarters on Mombasa road in Nairobi on October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

Details have now emerged that two MPs planned and financed goons to storm the Standard Media Group head office along Mombasa Road.

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Standard Group Attack Hired Goons MP Phelix Odiwuor MP Oscar Sudi
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