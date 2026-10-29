Former USIU student sentenced to death over colleague's murder, Sh100,000 ransom demand

A former United States International University (USIU) student, Duncan Livingstone Kimathi, has been sentenced to death for the murder of fellow student Sarah Akello Aruwa in June 2012.
High Court Judge Justice Kanyi Kimondo handed Kimathi the death sentence on Thursday after finding that the murder was premeditated and involved an abduction and ransom demand targeting the deceased’s family.
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