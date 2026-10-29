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Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch

By Prestone Murunga | Oct. 29, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi leaders Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, James Orengo and George Natembeya during the Nairobi tour on September 13, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Linda Mwananchi Movement will on Thursday take its political ambitions to the next level, with its official party launch.

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