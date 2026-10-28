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Eyes on Ruto as major announcement looms

By David Njaaga | Oct. 28, 2026
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President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto will deliver a recorded announcement at 6 pm today, State House has said.

A teaser featuring the Talanta stadium and a football pitch was shared on the president's account hours before the anticipated announcement. 

Ruto is in Russia to attend the third Russia- Africa summit as speculation grows on social media about what he could announce.

The teaser shows the stadium’s green and red seating tiers, illuminated exterior and interior facilities, as well as a person in formal attire walking through the venue and tapping a football on the pitch.

The video ends with a graphic announcing a “major announcement” scheduled for October 28 at 6 pm.

State House has not disclosed the subject of the address.

State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam said the recording would be streamed simultaneously on the President’s official YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events unfold...

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President Ruto Major Announcement William Ruto State House Talanta Stadium
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