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Civil debt or fraud? Inside multi-million-shilling battle pitting lawyer against DPP, DCI and Nepalese envoy

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 27, 2026
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Court allows prosecution questions in Sh12.5 million lawyer dispute. [iStockphoto]

Before Justice Jairus Ngaah, a case was filed by lawyer Leonard Shimaka against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

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