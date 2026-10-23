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Several feared trapped in Eastleigh house collapse

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 23, 2026
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Rescue efforts at the collapsed storey building in Eastleigh 9th street in Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

What was supposed to be a usually busy Friday afternoon in Eastleigh's 9th Street turned chaotic after an 18-floor building that was under construction came down, tumbling.

 By Friday evening, rescue operations were still ongoing, with cries from people believed to have been trapped being heard from a distance as bulldozers and rescuers continued the search operation.

Two victims, a man and a woman, who were injured in the building had been rescued and rushed to hospital as the search continued.

Asha Jilo, one of the witnesses, said the building collapsed around 1:09 pm just after the afternoon prayers.

"Immediately after the building collapsed, we started contacting some people we know who work there, one of them was still available on the phone until around 3 pm, when his phone went offline," Jilo shared

On Fridays, Eastleigh is usually a hive of activities, being the main market day, but all the businesses were shut as police were battling rowdy youths, some of them believed to be opportunists.

The building, whose height was said to be about 15 floors, had not been cleared for occupation as required, raising questions about why the investors had allowed it to be taken.

It is said that the ground and first floors were already occupied by businesses, raising fears that the number of victims could be high.

Rescue efforts at the collapsed storey building in Eastleigh 9th street in Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

At the time of the collapse, it is said that some construction workers were busy on the upper floors.

Governor Johnson Sakaja, who visited the scene after the collapse, was still gathering information about the building. The first priority was about saving lives.

“The building that collapsed is around 16 floors, and we have got information about the building, but what is more concerned right now is for us to save lives,” said Sakaja

Adding, “Equipment has already been mobilized, excavators and breakers, so we can be able to remove the big debris and save lives,’

The Governor said some developers engage qualified professionals to secure construction approvals before dismissing them and disregarding approved plans and safety standards.

He urged professional bodies to strengthen oversight, investigate such cases and take appropriate disciplinary action, stressing that developers must comply with approved designs, engage qualified personnel and obtain occupation certificates after safety inspections.

Rescue efforts at the collapsed storey building in Eastleigh 9th street in Nairobi County. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud, who was at the scene, said that, according to reliable information, several people were trapped inside the debris, inside the big boulders, and the rescue effort is ongoing.

The city police boss said investigations will be carried out to ascertain who is responsible for any negligence.

“If there will be any death, that is negligence by murder. Whoever is the owner, whoever authorized the building, all of them will be charged properly. But that will come after thorough investigation is done,” he warned

Adding, “We will not excuse anybody on this matter. This has become now and then, and we will make sure that people face the law accordingly for any criminal negligence,”

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Related Topics

Eastleigh Building Collapse Collapsed Buildings Eastleigh Buildings Eastleigh Collapsed Building
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