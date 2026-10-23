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Rescue operation ongoing after 16-storey building collapses in Eastleigh

By Pkemoi Ngénoh | Oct. 23, 2026
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Victims include construction workers who were on the upper floors when the building came tumbling down around 1pm.

Several people are feared trapped after a 16-storey building that was under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, some of the victims include construction workers who were on the upper floors when the building came tumbling down around 1pm

It was reported that the building first shook and, after about ten minutes, it came down, leaving a cloud of dust in the larger Eastleigh area.

"Some workers who were on the ground floors may not have heard that the building shook before going down," a witness said

 “We are waiting for more information as responders rush to save lives,” said Nairobi Police Commander Issa Mohamed, emphasising that all immediate focus and resources are directed toward search-and-rescue efforts and clearing pathways for medical responders.

Ground teams comprising county disaster units, emergency medical services, and specialized rescue crews are working to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Anti-riot police have also had to step in to manage crowds and clear access routes for ambulances after bystanders and curious crowds gathered around the site.

More to follow…

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