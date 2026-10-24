He has betrayed me: Gideon Moi breaks silence on Ruto deal

A year after President William Ruto and Kanu Party Leader Gideon Moi signalled a political understanding anchored on unity and cooperation, the deal is facing fresh scrutiny, with Gideon now publicly saying promises made to him and the people of Baringo remain unfulfilled.
The October 2025 handshake between President Ruto and Gideonhad left many Kenyans speculating about its significance and implications in the 2027 General Election.
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