Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Poisoned bottle: How Kenyans are drinking themselves to an early grave

By David Odongo | Oct. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Counterfeit alcohol is claiming lives across Kenya as illicit brewers evade the law. [iStockphoto]

A bottle of Aquila Vodka sits on a shelf in a small pub in Uthiru, next to a popular pork joint. It retails for Sh160. A few shelves away, Shakers Vodka carries the same price. Klassic Vodka, Blue Mountain, Bob Vodka, and Crescent all sell for between Sh140 and Sh160. The same prices hold in Machakos, Kiambu and Ruiru. But according to the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK), producing a single 250ml bottle of spirits costs Sh184.81. The math does not work. And when the math does not work in the alcohol business, people die.

Some of these alcohols have copied the names of legitimate drinks, with the catch being the price. For example, a legitimate Shakers Vodka 750ml bottle retails at a minimum of Sh3,000 but it is found mainly in the US.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Fake Alcohol Illicit Alcohol Trade Counterfeit Alcohol Poisoned Alcohol
.

Latest Stories

We hosted sick Americans in Laikipia, now they're keeping off to avoid Ebola
We hosted sick Americans in Laikipia, now they're keeping off to avoid Ebola
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
20 mins ago
The usual suspects stole the rains and are likely, yet again, to get away...
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
50 mins ago
Mashujaa Day: Kenyans have forgotten what heroism looks like
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

We hosted sick Americans in Laikipia, now they're keeping off to avoid Ebola
By Peter Kimani 20 mins ago
We hosted sick Americans in Laikipia, now they're keeping off to avoid Ebola
Poisoned bottle: How Kenyans are drinking themselves to an early grave
By David Odongo 50 mins ago
Poisoned bottle: How Kenyans are drinking themselves to an early grave
Varsities' mess: Broken promises, students in limbo as strike drags on
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 50 mins ago
Varsities' mess: Broken promises, students in limbo as strike drags on
Kenya warned of shifting electoral hotspots ahead of 2027 polls
By Noel Nabiswa 50 mins ago
Kenya warned of shifting electoral hotspots ahead of 2027 polls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved