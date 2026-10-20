Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Judge certifies fresh bid to jail Governor Sakaja, Charles Kerich over Sh76.7m debt as urgent

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

The High Court has certified as urgent a fresh application seeking to have Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, former Finance Executive Charles Kerich and two other county officials jailed over an alleged breach of a court-approved payment plan in a Sh106.7 million legal fees dispute.

Justice Francis Gikonyo certified the application by Kwengu & Company Advocates seeking to reinstate a three-month jail sentence previously imposed on Kerich and hold Sakaja, current Finance County Executive Committee Member Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya and Chief Officer for Finance Asha Abdi accountable for the alleged failure to pay Sh76.7 million.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Johnson Sakaja Charles Kerich Court Case Nairobi County
.

Latest Stories

Kenya confirms ninth Ebola case
Kenya confirms ninth Ebola case
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Youth celebrate Mashujaa Day in honour of fallen Gen Z activists
National
By Jacinta Mutura
1 hr ago
Judge certifies fresh bid to jail Sakaja, Charles Kerich over Sh76.7m debt as urgent
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Judge certifies fresh bid to jail Sakaja, Charles Kerich over Sh76.7m debt as urgent
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Judge certifies fresh bid to jail Sakaja, Charles Kerich over Sh76.7m debt as urgent
Ruto-Natembeya feud flares as 2027 politics takes shape
By Osinde Obare and Martin Ndiema 2 hrs ago
Ruto-Natembeya feud flares as 2027 politics takes shape
Former governors, CS line-up for 2027 race
By Phares Mutembei 5 hrs ago
Former governors, CS line-up for 2027 race
Insurance technology represents key opportunity for the Kenyan market
By Henok Eyob 11 hrs ago
Insurance technology represents key opportunity for the Kenyan market
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved