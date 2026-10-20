Ruto's 'land of glory' promise remains a pipe dream as Kenyans grope in uncertainty

A year after President William Ruto pledged to make Kenya food-secure, 2.7 million people face crisis-level hunger, inflation and the cost-of-living measure has climbed to 6.8 per cent, and key flagship promises remain unfulfilled, a Standard review of his then Mashujaa Day speech shows.
In his October 2025 Mashujaa Day address at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, Ruto outlined an ambitious agenda centred on four pillars.
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