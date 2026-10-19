Inside Paul Makenzie's fasting regime and 'last days' indoctrination

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi is this afternoon appearing before Justice Kavedza Mochache as she delivers her verdict over the deadly fast in Shakahola forest.
Justice Kavedza, in her highlights, said the court had established that Makenzi was the overall head of what she termed the ‘fasting regime’, who determined how followers would undertake deadly fasts.
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