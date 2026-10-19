Inside Paul Makenzie's fasting regime and 'last days' indoctrination

Workers dig the ground to exume bodies as Kenya's Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki visits the mass-grave site in Shakahola, outside the coastal town of Malindi, on April 25, 2023. [AFP]

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi is this afternoon appearing before Justice Kavedza Mochache as she delivers her verdict over the deadly fast in Shakahola forest.

Justice Kavedza, in her highlights, said the court had established that Makenzi was the overall head of what she termed the ‘fasting regime’, who determined how followers would undertake deadly fasts.