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Ida Odinga condemns politicians' conduct at Raila's anniversary

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 17, 2026
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Mama Ida Odinga. [File, Standard]

Mama Ida Odinga has condemned the conduct of politicians and other attendees at the first anniversary of former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s death, held on Thursday at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

In a statement, Ida expressed disappointment over the disruptions, including booing, shouting and heckling directed at some guests.

She said Raila had built friendships across the political divide, weathered disagreements and pursued reconciliation, making the presence of leaders from different political camps a source of comfort to the family.

“Reports that individuals may have been paid and transported to the gathering for the purpose of heckling, intimidating or disrupting invited guests are deeply disturbing,” said Mama Ida.

“Such actions represent a grave disrespect not only to our family, but also to Raila’s memory and to the thousands who came in peace.”

She said the family had invited people from across the political divide because of Raila’s political legacy, adding that those who could not attend but sent their regrets were equally appreciated.

Ida cautioned against interpreting a guest’s absence as a sign of division with the family, saying an invitation to a family commemoration was an expression of fellowship, not an obligation.

She apologised to guests who were subjected to heckling and intimidation during the event.

“On behalf of the Odinga family, I offer our sincere and unreserved apologies. You came to stand with us at a deeply personal moment, and you deserved to be received with courtesy, warmth and respect.”

The UNEP envoy urged politicians to exercise restraint, maintain order and ensure their supporters respect others, regardless of political differences. She said an invitation to the event was an assurance of welcome and that political disagreements did not justify disrespecting guests.

Reflecting on her more than 50 years of marriage to Raila, Ida described him as a man who defended the freedom to disagree and endured political persecution but understood the importance of dialogue and reconciliation.

She urged those seeking to honour his legacy to uphold those values, warning against turning his resting place into a battleground for political rivalries or the family’s grief into an opportunity to settle political scores.

Ida said Raila belonged not only to his family but also to Kenya, Africa and the many people whose lives he had touched.

“His legacy is far greater than the political disagreements of the moment. We therefore appeal to all political leaders and their supporters to respect our family, our guests and the sanctity of Raila’s resting place,” she said.

“Let us honour Raila not only through what we say about him, but also through how we treat one another.”

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Raila Odinga anniversary Mama Ida Odinga
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