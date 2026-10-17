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Old tricks: Why President William Ruto's outbursts should not be taken casually

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 17, 2026
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The withdrawal of security officers attached to senior government officials is a dangerous pattern whose consequences could be catastrophic and could plunge the country into chaos.

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