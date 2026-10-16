Ruto outlines plan to turn Kerio Valley into economic hub with Sh4.4b project

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President William Ruto during his tour of West Pokot County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has said the Government is investing in roads, irrigation, modern markets and electricity connectivity to transform the once conflict-prone Kerio Valley into an economic hub.

He said the investments were aimed at promoting trade, improving livelihoods and fostering peaceful coexistence among communities that have experienced banditry and cattle rustling.

Speaking to residents of Sigor town in West Pokot County after inspecting the construction of the 35-kilometre Kopasi River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road, Dr Ruto said his administration was committed to ensuring equitable distribution of national resources.

He said no region would be left behind in the country's development agenda.

"We are changing the face of Kerio Valley from a banditry and cattle-rustling region to an economic hub through the expansion of roads, electricity connectivity and establishment of irrigation schemes to ensure that economic opportunities are available to residents," he said.

The President said the Sh4.4 billion road project was 60 per cent complete and would improve connectivity between West Pokot, Turkana, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties and the rest of the country.

He said the road forms part of the wider Nakuru-Marich Pass route, which is expected to provide an alternative to the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, ease traffic congestion and improve access to northern Kenya.

The project is also expected to shorten the journey to Lodwar by 70 kilometres and reduce travel time by more than two hours.

Ruto said improved road connectivity would open up West Pokot and the wider Kerio Valley to trade and investment, creating more economic opportunities for residents.

He added that investments in roads, affordable housing, modern markets and electricity connectivity were already boosting the region's economic potential.

"Our massive investments in roads, affordable housing, modern markets and electricity connectivity, among others, are already yielding tangible results, with the value of land rising more than tenfold," he said.

The President also announced plans to expand the Turkwel irrigation project to cover 50,000 acres, thereby increasing agricultural production and strengthening food security in the region.

He said the Government had allocated Sh2.6 billion to West Pokot County to connect 10,000 households to electricity under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme.

Ruto urged residents of Kerio Valley to take advantage of reforms in the education sector by ensuring their children attend school, saying education was key to improving livelihoods and creating opportunities for future generations.

Earlier, the President inspected the construction of the Sh147 million Sigor Modern Market in Pokot Central Constituency.

The market, which was 47 per cent complete, is expected to be completed in December 2026.

Ruto said the project had already created employment for more than 100 young people, adding that specialised fabrication works had been reserved for local Jua Kali artisans to promote local enterprise.

Those present included National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin and several Members of Parliament were also present.