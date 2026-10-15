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The Rise of Sifuna and Babu in the battle for Raila's political legacy

By Juliet Omelo | Oct. 15, 2026
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The death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1994 did more than leave Kenya without one of its most influential opposition figures. It exposed the struggle over who would control the political movement he had helped build, forcing his son, Raila Odinga, to carve out a political identity beyond his father’s shadow.

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