The Rise of Sifuna and Babu in the battle for Raila's political legacy

The death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1994 did more than leave Kenya without one of its most influential opposition figures. It exposed the struggle over who would control the political movement he had helped build, forcing his son, Raila Odinga, to carve out a political identity beyond his father’s shadow.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue