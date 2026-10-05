How KNEC plans to stop cheating in 2026 exams

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The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere. [File]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will use smart padlocks to secure all examination storage containers as more than 3.6 million candidates sit the 2026 national examinations and assessments.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Njengere said the council would monitor the containers from its headquarters to prevent anyone from accessing examination papers before the scheduled times.

“Last year KNEC piloted the use of smart padlocks in 250 containers. This year all containers will be secured using the smart padlocks which will be monitored from the KNEC headquarters,” said Dr Njengere.

Under the system, officials will open containers at designated times. Officials will access Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) papers at 6 a.m., while centre managers will collect Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) papers at 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

However, Dr Njengere identified mobile phones as the biggest challenge in preventing examination malpractice.

“Mobile phones remain our biggest challenge in administration of KCSE examination,” observed Dr Njengere.

He warned that the council would not allow candidates or examination officials to have mobile phones at examination centres during examination sessions.

“Any contravention of this rule will constitute a malpractice as per the KNEC Act and the Rules and Regulations,” noted Dr Njengere.

The council will deploy 342,005 contracted professionals to administer and manage the examinations and assessments. They include centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, security officers and drivers.

For KCSE, KNEC will deploy 10,765 centre managers, 12,274 supervisors, 57,432 invigilators and 21,388 security officers. Each examination centre will have at least two police officers.

Centre managers will collect KCSE papers twice a day, and KNEC will place morning and afternoon papers in marked cartons to reduce mix-ups and unauthorised access.

KNEC has personalised question papers with candidates’ details, and examiners will receive anonymised scripts with those details removed.

The 2026 examination and assessment season will involve 3,634,846 candidates, a 6.13 per cent increase from the 3,424,836 registered in 2025.

KCSE rehearsals will take place on Friday, October 16. Examinations for papers with low candidature will run from Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 30, while papers with large candidature will run from Monday, November 2 to Friday, November 20.

KPSEA and KJSEA assessments will run from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30.

KNEC Chairperson Prof. Julius Nyabundi said the council was preparing for possible disruption from El Nino rains.

“As we start off the 2026 field administration season, one of the risks we contend with are the attempts to cheat in assessments and examination,” said Prof. Nyabundi.

He urged candidates, parents and examination officials to protect the integrity of the examinations, warning that malpractice could undermine public confidence in the education system.

“Cheating in examinations undermines public confidence in the credibility, fairness and quality of the entire education system,” noted Prof. Nyabundi.

KNEC will operate a 24-hour call centre with toll-free numbers for candidates, officials and members of the public to report incidents and seek assistance during the examination period.

The 2026 cycle will continue the implementation of Competency-Based Education assessments, including School-Based Assessments in primary, junior and senior school.

Grade 10 learners are undertaking their first School-Based Assessment, which will contribute 15 marks towards the Kenya Certificate of Basic Education.