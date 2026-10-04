Unite or watch State House ambition go up in flames, Uhuru tells Opposition

The clash between President William Ruto and his former boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, escalated on Saturday when the former Head of State urged the opposition to unite and sent his former deputy home.
The advice, which also served as a warning to the opposition, is that without unity, the State House dream is simply a fairy tale.
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