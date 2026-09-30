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Raila Odinga Mausoleum nears to be unveiled next week

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 30, 2026
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Outlook of the Raila Odinga mausoleum on September 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The mausoleum of former Prime Minister  Raila Amolo Odinga is now more than 95 per cent complete ahead of its planned unveiling next week.

Speaking during the inspection of the progress ahead of the unveiling during the forthcoming memorial milestone, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru said the final touches are being put to a new chapter in the history of Kang’o ka Jaramogi, Bondo.

The imposing memorial, being constructed alongside the resting place of Kenya’s first Vice President, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, is taking shape as a permanent site of remembrance for one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures.

“In just two months, the project has progressed significantly and is now over 95 per cent complete,” Mariru said.

Engineers explains to Defence PS Patrick Mururi the artwork at the Raila Odinga's Mausoleum on September 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Ministry of Defence took over the construction in July 2026, following a directive by President William Ruto, and has overseen a rapid acceleration of works in the past two months.

He was accompanied by National Museums of Kenya Director General Prof Mary Gikungu, with officials from NMK, Kenya Defence Forces, National Government Administration and  Bondo Sub-County also present.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Defence and NMK, with the museums body providing heritage and technical support.

An emblem of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga inside the mausoleum on September 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The project incorporat specialised architectural works, landscaping, heritage elements, security infrastructure and finishing, would ordinarily run into tens of millions of shillings.

The mausoleum has also undergone redesign during its development, evolving into a more prominent contemporary memorial structure while retaining its connection to the heritage of Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

Its current form is defined by a substantial, sculptural profile designed to stand out within the historic compound, with broad architectural lines and a formal memorial character.

Defence PS Patrick Mururi taken through the artwork of the Raila Odinga mausoleum on September 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The redesigned structure is intended to do more than provide a resting place. It is being positioned as a permanent heritage landmark within a site already closely associated with Kenya’s political history and the Odinga family legacy.

During the inspection, Mariru said the remaining work largely involves final finishing, inspections and preparations for the unveiling.

“Today, I led a team from the Ministry of Defence to Kang’o ka Jaramogi to assess the progress of the project and ascertain its readiness ahead of the unveiling,” he said.

Engineers working on the Raila Odinga mausoleum with Defence PS Patrick Mururi on September 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

The development marks the latest addition to Kang’o ka Jaramogi, a site deeply associated with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and the political history of independent Kenya.

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