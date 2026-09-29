Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

IEBC, DCI Deny cross-border vote smuggling allegations as The Standard defends investigation

By Standard Reporter | Sep. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Erastus Edung Ethekon during the launch of Roadmap to peaceful 2027 General elections.[David Gichuru, Standard]

The Standard’s cross-border vote smuggling investigation continued to draw strong reactions on Monday, with both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issuing formal statements denying the allegations and questioning the timing of the report.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said in a statement released on Sunday evening that allegations of illegal voter registration, unlawful voter transfers, and the registration of foreigners remained "unsubstantiated and untrue."

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Vote Accountability Vote Smuggling
.

Latest Stories

North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
National
By Jacinta Mutura
35 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
When will court act? Kanja dodges jail as another fines Standard top bosses over a story
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
By Jacinta Mutura 35 mins ago
North Eastern risks isolation as El Nio threatens key roads
IEBC, DCI Deny cross-border vote smuggling allegations as The Standard defends investigation
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
IEBC, DCI Deny cross-border vote smuggling allegations as The Standard defends investigation
IEBC, Interior Ministry in spotlight over alleged ID, voter enrolment scheme
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
IEBC, Interior Ministry in spotlight over alleged ID, voter enrolment scheme
When will court act? Kanja dodges jail as another fines Standard top bosses over a story
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
When will court act? Kanja dodges jail as another fines Standard top bosses over a story
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved