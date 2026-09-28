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Sifuna gets Linda Mwananchi ticket as Orengo dilemma deepens

By Jacob Ochiro and Juliet Omelo | Sep. 28, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi leaders, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo during a past meeting in Karen, Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has emerged as the Linda Mwananchi movement’s presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, but the endorsement has exposed fresh cracks in the emerging opposition outfit after Siaya Governor James Orengo skipped the high-stakes meeting in Naivasha.

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