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Of indecent acts, shoplifting, drunk and disorderly: The petty crimes landing Kenyans in the dock

By Lilian Chepkoech | Sep. 25, 2026
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Petty offences are landing Kenyans in court, but diversion offers some offenders an alternative to prosecution. [File Courtesy]

Diversion as a means of turning minor offences into restorative solutions.

When every petty infraction is funnelled into a full criminal trial, courts clog, prisons swell and ordinary people carry lifelong criminal convictions and records for momentary lapses.

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Related Topics

Petty Crimes Drunk and Disorderly Indecent Acts Shoplifting Crimes
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