Sh26 billion maize mystery: Questions swirl over opaque import tender

As Kenya races to secure maize after its worst production shortfall in years, a Sh26 billion deal to import 540,000 metric tonnes from Zambia has thrust a little-known private company into the centre of the country’s food security crisis — raising questions over who selected the importer, how the deal was structured and how much the public will ultimately pay.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…