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Sh26 billion maize mystery: Questions swirl over opaque import tender

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 24, 2026
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A wilting maize plantation in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County, in July 2026. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

As Kenya races to secure maize after its worst production shortfall in years, a Sh26 billion deal to import 540,000 metric tonnes from Zambia has thrust a little-known private company into the centre of the country’s food security crisis — raising questions over who selected the importer, how the deal was structured and how much the public will ultimately pay.

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Related Topics

Zambia Maize Import Contract Controversial Maize Import Ugali Politics Expensive Ugali
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