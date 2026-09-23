I will speak up: Uhuru reopens ghosts of contested 2022 presidential election

Uhuru Kenyatta’s claim that Raila won the 2022 election has reignited political debate over a contest the Supreme Court already settled legally. [Courtesy, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has, for the first time, cast doubt on the legitimacy of President William Ruto’s 2022 General Election victory, claiming he knows the late Raila Odinga won the contest.

Speaking during a Jubilee Party National Executive Council meeting in Nairobi, Uhuru said he remained convinced Odinga had secured the votes after Jubilee joined his presidential campaign, suggesting that what happened after the ballot was cast changed the outcome, and that those who know what happened should tell the truth.