Unbound: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back at centre of political storm

President William Ruto’s increasingly bitter political exchanges with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have taken on a new legal dimension after the High Court declared unconstitutional the law that restricts retired presidents from holding political-party office and allows Parliament to interfere with their retirement benefits.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye's judgment comes barely a week after another High Court judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, upheld the same restriction, creating a rare conflict in judicial interpretation over former presidents' political rights.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…