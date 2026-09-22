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Unbound: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back at centre of political storm

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 22, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attend the burial ceremony of Christine Waruguru Kariuki in Gikuu village, Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a County on Friday, September 18, 2026. [OFPP, Standard]

President William Ruto’s increasingly bitter political exchanges with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have taken on a new legal dimension after the High Court declared unconstitutional the law that restricts retired presidents from holding political-party office and allows Parliament to interfere with their retirement benefits.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye's judgment comes barely a week after another High Court judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, upheld the same restriction, creating a rare conflict in judicial interpretation over former presidents' political rights.

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