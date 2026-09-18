Degree in the dock: Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is yet again in the eye of a storm but this time, it is his academic credentials that are in question.
A master at courting controversy, the lawmaker now finds himself in the court of public opinion and deep in the throes of a credibility question, thanks to a damning revelation by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…