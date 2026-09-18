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Degree in the dock: Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him

By Josphat Thiongó and Lewis Nyaundi | Sep. 18, 2026
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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa graduated with a PhD in Public Administration from Murang’a University of Technology. [Courtesy]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is yet again in the eye of a storm but this time, it is his academic credentials that are in question.

A master at courting controversy, the lawmaker now finds himself in the court of public opinion and deep in the throes of a credibility question, thanks to a damning revelation by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Didmus Barasa Academic Credentials COFEK Commission for University Education
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