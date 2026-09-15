Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Nairobi to host 2029 world athletics championships in African first

By AFP | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe speaks during a press conference at the Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre in Budapest on September 10, 2026. [AFP]

Nairobi will host the 2029 world outdoor athletics championships, beating off competition from London, Munich and Rome to become the first African hosts, World Athletics announced Tuesday.

The 2031 championships will be held in Munich, track and field's governing body said after a council meeting in Budapest, host to the recently-concluded Ultimate Championship.

"We were fortunate to have four outstanding bids for 2029 and 2031, and this was not an easy decision for the Council," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe told a press conference.

The 2027 event has already been awarded to Beijing.

"This council decision today means we're able to deliver our World Athletics Championships in Asia, Africa, and Europe over its next three editions," the Briton added.

"Taking our championships to Africa for the first time will be historic. Nairobi has presented a compelling and an emotional bid."

Coe added: "It was important that the world championship should come to Africa when we had the right host, the right bid, and the right circumstances.

"Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment to supercharge the development of our sport in Kenya and across Africa, leaving a compelling legacy that inspires a continent."

Kenya, which failed with a bid for the 2025 world championships, has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

Nairobi also staged the 2010 African Athletics Championships.

 Woven into fabric

"Having also been part of the bidding process for 2025, the (Nairobi) team understood and grasped what was required, and came back with a stronger proposition, and a renovated Kasarani Stadium, which is currently undergoing a complete overhaul ahead of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027," said Coe.

"Athletics is woven into the fabric of Kenya," Coe added, name dropping world and Olympic middle distance star Faith Kipyegon as one of many Kenyan athletes to "have shaped the history of our sport" and also praising the "extraordinary" level of fan engagement in the east African country.

Kenyan cabinet secretary Salim Mvurya said the decision showed that "the global athletics family has affirmed Kenya's place at the heart of World Athletics".

"The world will come to a country where running is more than competition. It is our national story, and where every generation believes that the next world champion can emerge from Kenya."

Turning to Munich, which most recently hosted at the city's Olympic Park the 2022 European Athletics Championships, Coe said: "Germany has proved time and time again that it is an outstanding and creative host for major athletics events.

"We know Germany has an audience for athletics, and we know Munich 2031 has all the ingredients to be a spectacular World Athletics Championships."

Coe played down the fact that three consecutive world championships would be held away from Europe, despite describing the continent as a track and field "heartland".

"We openly accept that it is in large part the breadbasket of our sport.

"But we do also have a responsibility to make sure that an international governing federation, made up of well over 200 federations, has the opportunity to be able to take our championships into areas that strategically we think will actually grow the footprint of our sport."

Coe added that there had been "a lot of interest" in hosting the 2028 edition of the Ultiamte Championship, created this year as a three-day season-ending competition bringing the best of the best together.

"There's already heightened interest in wanting to stage those championships," he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi to host Championships 2029 World Athletics Championships Sebastian Coe
.

Latest Stories

Maraga demands scrapping of Bomas tallying centre ahead of 2027 polls
Maraga demands scrapping of Bomas tallying centre ahead of 2027 polls
National
By Esther Nyambura
26 mins ago
Section of Muthaiga Golf Course closed amid KFS boundary dispute
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
35 mins ago
Nairobi to host 2029 world athletics championships in African first
Africa
By AFP
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

DIG Masengeli denied PhD by USIU, asks court to stop graduation
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
DIG Masengeli denied PhD by USIU, asks court to stop graduation
Why Eldoret robbers are digging up war graves
By Wycliff Kipsang 4 hrs ago
Why Eldoret robbers are digging up war graves
Of fingerprint harvesting and ballot stuffing: Rigging claims cast shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 6 hrs ago
Of fingerprint harvesting and ballot stuffing: Rigging claims cast shadow over next year's election
From Mudavadi to Wetangula: Ruto's coattailers who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 6 hrs ago
From Mudavadi to Wetangula: Ruto's coattailers who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved