Kamagambo becomes Kenya's 90th university as new chapter begins

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The gate to Kamagambo University in Migori County. The institution has received interim authority to operate as a university, making it Kenya's 90th university. [Courtesy]

Kenya's roster of universities has grown to 90 after President William Ruto issued a Letter of Interim Authority admitting Kamagambo University in Migori into the country's higher education system.

The ceremony took place at Kisumu State Lodge on Tuesday, September 15.

Ruto said the letter grants Kamagambo authority to commence operations within an approved mandate while placing an obligation on the institution to meet the standards required for a full Charter.

"The confidence expressed today must now be earned, every day, through academic integrity, sound governance, prudent stewardship and uncompromising quality," said Ruto.

An institution once known for training primary school teachers will now produce entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Kamagambo traces its roots to an Adventist mission established in 1912 and later operated as a teacher-training college whose graduates served in schools across Kenya.

It becomes the third private university founded by the Adventist Church, after the University of Eastern Africa in Baraton and the Adventist University of Africa in Ongata Rongai.

Under the interim authority, Kamagambo may establish its governing organs and develop academic resources.

With approval from the Commission for University Education, the institution can admit students to three programmes: Bachelor of Education in Arts, Bachelor of Arts in Theology with Entrepreneurship and Bachelor of Business Administration with Entrepreneurship.

Ruto noted the institution's expansion into higher education mirrors a broader national trend.

The University of Nairobi became Kenya's first national university in 1970. The Commission for University Education recorded 630,000 students pursuing degree programmes in 2024 and nearly 124,000 graduates, up from about 100,000 the previous year.

"Access without quality disappoints the student and quality without relevance disappoints the nation," said Ruto, adding that universities will ultimately be judged by graduate competence and the solutions their research delivers to society.

Ruto directed Kamagambo to root its teaching and research in the realities of the Lake Region and Migori County. He called on trustees to govern wisely and on faculty to teach rigorously while guarding academic standards.

"To the students who will enter these gates, come ready to learn, question, create and serve," noted Ruto.