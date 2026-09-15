Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
UDA Party Secretary-General Hassan Omar. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

With the 2027 General Election just 11 months away, a series of controversial statements by politicians aligned with President William Ruto's administration is raising questions over the credibility of the vote and the ability of electoral institutions to guarantee a free and fair election.

The statements, including claims that votes could be “added” and that fingerprints of dead people could be used to cast ballots, have intensified concerns over the integrity of the electoral process ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kivumbi 2027 Elections 2027 Election Rigging Claims Hassan Omar
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
37 mins ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
National
By Irene Githinji
37 mins ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 37 mins ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
By Irene Githinji 37 mins ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
By Wycliff Kipsang 37 mins ago
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 37 mins ago
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved