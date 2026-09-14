Edwin Sifuna rides Gen-Z anger as he takes aim at Ruto ahead of 2027

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Linda Mwananchi leaders Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo during a rally in Nairobi on September 13, 2026. [AFP]

A 44-year-old senator, Edwin Sifuna, has emerged as a rising challenger to Kenya's President William Ruto ahead of next year's election as he channels anger over political violence and corruption.

The east African country goes to the polls in August 2027 and a clear candidate has yet to emerge from a busy opposition playing field.

Many Kenyans are furious at the entrenched corruption under Ruto, and the extreme violence used against any hint of protest, including more than 100 deaths and dozens of abductions blamed on security forces in the last two years.

Sifuna earned goodwill among Kenya's young "Gen-Z" voters when he actively sought to stop police violence during the biggest protests in June 2024.

Now, the former lawyer is drawing huge crowds as he tours the country, including in the capital Nairobi on Sunday, though he has yet to officially declare a run for the presidency.

So far, his message has been almost entirely focused on criticising Ruto, who he accuses of overseeing a culture of "impunity".

"(Ruto) doesn't believe in the rule of law. He doesn't believe in democracy. He doesn't believe in freedom," Sifuna told AFP in an interview at his Nairobi office.

Sifuna's popularity has made him a target. Rallies have been violently disrupted by gangs of young thugs -- a common tactic used by all sides of the political spectrum in Kenya.

"It has been quite amazing to see the people showing up to our meetings, despite all the threats, all the intimidation," Sifuna said.

"This spectre of attacking people's motorcades, killing and maiming people, it's the lowest we have sunk in our politics," he added.

Many remain sceptical about Sifuna's chances, however, saying he is too young and inexperienced, and lacks any defined policies.

"He has not come out as a compelling presidential candidate who means business," political analyst Javas Bigambo told AFP, noting that he has failed to stake out ground on any major political talking point.

He also said Sifuna has among the "shortest" profiles in Kenyan politics, having only served a single term as senator.

But he previously served as the secretary-general of ODM, Kenya's longest serving opposition party, and some believe he could rally similar support to late leader Raila Odinga, a huge figure in Kenyan politics.

For a man whose name is on the lips of much of Kenyan society, Sifuna can seem uncomfortable with the limelight.

He admitted to feeling awkward while having his photo taken by AFP -- the moment only relieved when a group of waiters gathered for a nearby event spotted him and started shouting "Sisi ndio Sifuna" ("We are Sifuna").

"I'll be honest with you, my life has changed dramatically," he said. "(But) if you allow fear to paralyse you, you will never do anything."

He dodged questions about his policies, saying he was working with experts to build a manifesto.

"We accept there are people who know things better than us, and they need to be given the opportunity to help you run a government," he said.

And he dismissed questions about his age, pointing out he has served as a senator for longer than Barack Obama did before he was president: "How is it a criticism to be young?"

Sifuna's eager young team say they are receiving small donations from ordinary citizens -- almost unheard-of in Kenyan politics.

His opponents say the real money is coming from former president Uhuru Kenyatta, an ally-turned-rival of Ruto.

Sifuna denies he is anyone's puppet, and says the 2024 protests "fundamentally changed" Kenyan politics as young people mobilised around economic and political issues, rather than ethnic divides and the power of old money.

On Sunday, he drew huge crowds in Nairobi, including Joshua Kebwago, 32, who said Sifuna represented a break in establishment politics.

"He's here to uplift the poor, reduce taxes and the cost of living," he said. "We want something better."

Kenya's median age is just 20, and Sifuna admits he is riding a wave that is highly volatile: "There is this new energy that everybody is aware of, but is also untested," he said.

He is determined to try: "The only pressure you feel is that there are more people to disappoint... You cannot mess it up."