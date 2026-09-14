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Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 14, 2026
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Linda Mwanachi Presidential candidate Edwin Sifuna,address his supporters on September 13th 2026 at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi,during Linda Mwanachi rally in City. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Nairobi on Sunday offered the clearest sign yet of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s bid to emerge as a major opposition force, as the Linda Mwananchi movement turned the capital into a stage for an open challenge to President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

From All Saints Cathedral to Jacaranda Grounds, it was a sea of humanity as thousands of supporters followed the Nairobi Senator and his Linda Mwananchi team through the city in a largely peaceful procession, chanting his name and cheering his declaration that he is ready to become Kenya’s sixth President.

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Related Topics

2027 General Elections Kivumbi 2027 Linda Mwananchi Rally
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