Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

From high inflation to struggling wages: Why public anger against Ruto is boiling

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Three in four Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, the highest level recorded in more than three years of tracking, according to a  TIFA Research poll released this week.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

TIFA Report President William Ruto VAT 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

I will advance Raila's legacy - Ruto
I will advance Raila's legacy - Ruto
Politics
By Mate Tongola
17 mins ago
Celine Dion sheds tears in emotional Paris comeback after six-year break
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
48 mins ago
Century-old mamianqun skirt on display at China-Africa costume exhibition in Nairobi
Fashion & Beauty
By Ann Musungu
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

CBK warns banks against use of AI to reject or approve loans
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
CBK warns banks against use of AI to reject or approve loans
Why public anger against Ruto is boiling
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why public anger against Ruto is boiling
Of Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, one dangerous playbook
By Sarah Elderkin 1 hr ago
Of Trump and Ruto: Two Presidents, one dangerous playbook
Why President Ruto is blaming foreigners
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Why President Ruto is blaming foreigners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved