Ruto assures Kajiado residents of full control of Amboseli National Park

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President William Ruto inspects the Rombo Clusters Irrigation Development Project in Kajiado County on September 3, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

President William Ruto has assured Kajiado residents that they will soon have full control of the management of Amboseli National Park, following his decision to return the park to the county in November 2025.

However, he said the transfer has been temporarily halted by the court.

The President hit out at those he accused of frustrating the move, saying they will be in for a rude shock.

“They took us to court over the Social Health Authority and the Affordable Housing Programme, but these programmes are progressing well. Similarly, I want to assure the people of Kajiado that, before the end of this year, Amboseli will be fully in the hands of Kajiado County,” he said.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Thursday during his development tour, President Ruto reiterated that he will not relent in his pursuit of equity and inclusive development across Kenya, saying that longstanding inequalities have unduly benefited certain regions at the expense of others.

He revealed that the securitisation of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund and the Sports Fund has enabled the Government to clear pending bills in the roads sector and construct 6,000km of new roads, and accelerate the construction of 32 new stadia across the country.

"The Road Maintenance Levy Fund was misused to only build roads in some parts of the country. Those opposing securitisation are unhappy that we are advancing equity," he said.

The President began his tour at Oloirien in Kajiado South Constituency by inspecting progress of the 67km Illasit-Rombo-Chala-Njukini-Taveta road, which is 48 per cent completed.

The Sh9.4 billion project will cut travel time between Kajiado and Taita-Taveta counties from two hours to just 40 minutes, thus easing the movement of goods and people.

The Head of State announced that eight new roads of 220km are being built across Kajiado County at a cost of Sh13 billion to open up the region and improve transport.

The President commissioned Sh221 million Rombo Clusters Irrigation Development Project, which is expected to enhance livelihoods and boost irrigation in the area.

He also inspected progress of the Sh2.2 billion Loitoktok Affordable Housing Project, and laid the foundation stone for the Sh220 million Loitoktok Kenya Medical Training College student hostels with a 580-bed capacity.

At Kimana, in Kajiado South Constituency, President Ruto commissioned the Sh2.7 billion Sultan Hamud-Loitoktok 132kV Transmission Line and Loitoktok Sub-Station, which will serve the residents of Kajiado South and parts of Makueni County.

He inspected construction of the Kimana modern market, which is aimed at giving traders dignified working environment.

At Namanga, Kajiado Central Constituency, the President commissioned the Namanga Sub-Station, a project of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), which is part of the 132KV Machakos- Konza-Isinya-Namanga Transmission Project.

Namanga Modern Market, which is under construction at a cost of Sh50 million, will benefit 120 traders at the border town.

In Kajiado town, the President toured the construction of the Kajiado Affordable Housing Project, a Sh473 million investment that will deliver 196 housing units, as well as the 100-unit police housing project at a cost of Sh137 million.

He also inspected the progress of the 580-bed student hostels at Maasai National Polytechnic, which is being built at a cost of KSh216 million.

Ruto ordered the closer of Tata Chemicals, saying the government will identify a new and responsible investor to take over soda ash mining operations at Lake Magadi.

The President said Tata Chemicals had failed to adequately modernise the plant, create sufficient employment opportunities for residents, and deliver meaningful economic benefits to the people of Kenya.

“It is unfair for one company to dominate the ownership and operations of Magadi Soda for years, yet it has done little to improve the factory or create employment opportunities for our youth,” he said at Rombo in Kajiado South Constituency.

He added: “Because they have been unable to do anything meaningful with the plant for more than 100 years, I have directed them to pack up and go.”

The Ministry of Mining suspended the company’s mining operations in July 2026 over concerns relating to regulatory compliance, value addition and licensing.

The ministry also ordered the closure of the company’s depot in Kajiado Town for contravening environmental regulations.

In addition, the company has been unable to reach an agreement with the Kajiado County Government over a land rates dispute following the expiry of its operating licence in 2023.

The plant produces soda ash, or sodium carbonate, a key industrial mineral used in the manufacture of glass, soap and laundry detergents, among other products.

Despite being Africa’s largest soda ash producer, President Ruto noted that the operation had not delivered commensurate benefits to Kenyans over its more than 100-year history, particularly because much of the soda ash produced is exported for processing and consumption in overseas markets.

The Government, the President said, would therefore prioritise an investor capable of modernising the facility, expanding local value addition, creating jobs for young people, and ensuring that Kenya derives greater economic value from its natural resources.