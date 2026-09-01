Maraga Report: Police independence lacking

Former Chief Justice and UGM Presidential candidate David Maraga during a media briefing on his taskforce report on police reforms,that contains key recommendations on constitutional command that will make it independent, dismantle colonial police system and end the state capture of the security system.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

The national taskforce on reforms called for a competitive hiring process of top commanders of the National Police Service (NPS), a move that could have placed the position of Inspector General (IG) and two deputies under fresh scrutiny.

The taskforce under the leadership of retired Chief Justice David Maraga found that, the Security Laws (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2014, was in bad faith meant to weaken NPS independence, exposing it to political mischief and manipulation.