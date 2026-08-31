Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda

Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspects from left Kevin Ngugi Kinuthia (motorcycle rider) , Daniel Mwangi Njoroge (Land cruiser Prado driver) and Elijah Kibelion Kimoi (alleged killer) at Milimani law courts for mentioning. The three suspects will be detained in police custody for 30 days pending investigations. [Collins Oduor Standard]

One of the police officers on the run and linked to the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso has been arrested while in hiding in Kampala, Uganda.

Police Constable Collins Kiplangat Bett was smoked out of Kyanja Heights flats in Nakawa suburbs of Kampala on Saturday by a special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.