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Wamunyoro's political gambit: After 55-day conclave, Gachagua declares self fit to unseat Ruto

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 25, 2026
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Democracy for Citizens (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua delivers his conclave report after the end of a 55 days retreat at his Wamunyoro residence in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, August 24, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

When former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced his 45-day conclave on June 9 in Wamunyoro, he assured the country that he would come out with a formula for identifying a single Presidential candidate in the Opposition.

The conclave, he announced, would come up with the negotiations implementation framework strategy with his fellow Opposition leaders.

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Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Rigathi Gachagua Political Gamble 2027 General Election
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