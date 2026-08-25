Wamunyoro's political gambit: After 55-day conclave, Gachagua declares self fit to unseat Ruto

When former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced his 45-day conclave on June 9 in Wamunyoro, he assured the country that he would come out with a formula for identifying a single Presidential candidate in the Opposition.
The conclave, he announced, would come up with the negotiations implementation framework strategy with his fellow Opposition leaders.
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