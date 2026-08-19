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Untouchable goons: The brazen political militia reigning terror on opposition

By Wesley Abong'o | Aug. 19, 2026
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Goons attack Linda Mwanachi Convoy at Koduogo in Homabay County.[Sammy Omingo,Standard]

They are well-known, loud, untouchable and unapologetic. Their language is one-fear and violence against anyone opposing the push for President William Ruto’s reelection and that of senior ODM politicians bankrolling their activities.

To the residents of Homa Bay, stepping on their path or fronting an alternative political worldview is a magnet enough to attract a life-threatening beating, insults, and threats. They are the group unafraid to hide their faces from cameras and have been issuing threats on social media as security agencies join other Kenyans as spectators to the online bravado by a seemingly organized political gang.

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