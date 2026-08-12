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Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 12, 2026
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President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Members of Parliament, Governors, Senators and Cabinet Secretaries, during the broad-based government retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

What was supposed to provide a solution to the woes surrounding the Broad-Based Government, where ODM has pressured the ruling UDA to give the running-mate position to one of its members, escalated into a walkout after disgruntled leaders from the Mt Kenya region protested in defence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Those who attended Monday’s meeting revealed how outbursts by Kisii Governor Simba Arati angered a section of MPs, who staged a walkout to protest what they described as the humiliation meted out to Kindiki.

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Related Topics

Broad-Based Government President William Ruto Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. Governor Simba Arati
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