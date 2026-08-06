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From education to health, Ruto's flip-flops spark uncertainty

By Brian Kisanji | Aug. 6, 2026
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President William Ruto  is tossing aside some of the policies and programmes he had pitched to Kenyans. [File, Standard]

A wave of uncertainty is sweeping across President William Ruto’s regime as frequent political and policy flip-flops expose an underlying fragility in his administration amid claims of an obsession with trial and error on critical programmes as his key strategy to steer the country.

This is happening as the president is tossing aside some of the policies and programmes he had pitched to Kenyans and spent billions of taxpayers' money to implement, while ignoring concerns from experts during his stint in power. Instead, focus has now shifted to new uncertain measures and the political playbook of promises.

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