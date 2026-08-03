Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results

Voters at a polling station. The government-sponsored Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to delete Section 39 of the Elections Act. [File, Standard]

A controversial proposal to scrap the mandatory livestreaming of election results from polling stations has thrust the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 into the spotlight, setting the stage for a fresh battle over the transparency of the 2027 General Election.

The Bill, passed by the Senate in December 2024 and now awaiting consideration by the National Assembly, seeks to remove a legal requirement compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to create a mechanism for the livestreaming of results as they are announced at polling stations.