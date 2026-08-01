Wiper, Linda Mwananchi court Aisha Jumwa after UDA exit

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Aisha Jumwa during a press conference at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi constituency, Kilifi County on Thursday, July 30, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Linda Mwananchi and Wiper Patriotic Front are wooing former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa following her acrimonious resignation from President William Ruto's UDA party.

Siaya Governor James Orengo extended the invitation to the Linda Mwananchi wing on Friday during a visit to Kakuyuni in Malindi, just a day after Jumwa publicly announced she had left the ruling party.

In a social media post accompanied by a video of the two leaders meeting, the Governor praised Jumwa, expressing confidence in her political future.

"I came here to pay a courtesy call because I could not wait any longer. I know Mheshimiwa Waziri Aisha Jumwa has always been Raila Odinga's political daughter," he said.

Jumwa acknowledged the visit, stating, "I have met with Orengo, and we have spoken. I am still consulting, but the future is bright."

And on Saturday, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Enoch Wambua, a close confidant of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said the party had already reached out to the former Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at his Kyondoni village home, the Kitui senator expressed confidence that the former President William Ruto ally's entry into Wiper would bolster its influence at the Coast region.

He said Kalonzo would attend a church service with Jumwa in Malindi today as the party intensifies its efforts to get a firm footing at the Kenyan Coast.

Jumwa was first elected to Parliament in 2013 on an ODM ticket as the first Woman Rep of Malindi County and then became the MP for Malindi constituency in 2027 again in ODM, before decamping to UDA in 2022, where she was appointed Cabinet Secretary by President William Ruto.

Known for her booming voice, verbal stage drama and heavy presence, Jumwa was one of President Ruto's fiercest campaigners during the 2022 general election.

For her efforts, she was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action, a position she lost after the president dissolved his Cabinet in 2024 before reconstituting it. She was not reappointed to the cabinet.

"After supporting and campaigning for you, today as you sit as the president, I don't have a job even as a sweeper in your government," the former CS lamented.

Senator Wambua further maintained that Kalonzo was steadily positioning himself to fly the flag of the United Opposition Coalition in the next presidential contest.

"Our focus is to build a broad coalition that will offer Kenyans a credible alternative government. The opposition will stay together until we send President Ruto home," he said.