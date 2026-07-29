Power outage hits Nairobi, Coast and other regions

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Kenya Power technicians replace a transformer in Kanyange, Nyeri. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Large parts of the country have plunged into darkness on Wednesday evening following a widespread power outage affecting customers in Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, Kenya Power has announced.

In a statement, the company said electricity supply remains stable in parts of the North Rift and Western regions, which were not affected by the outage.

"Our technical teams have been deployed and are working to restore electricity to the affected areas as quickly as possible," the statement read in part.

However, Kenya Power did not immediately disclose the cause of the blackout or provide a timeline for full restoration.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and appealed for patience as restoration efforts continue.

The outage disrupted businesses and households across the affected regions, with many customers taking to social media to seek updates on when power supply would be restored.