Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Power outage hits Nairobi, Coast and other regions

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Powertechnicians replace a transformer in Kanyange, Nyeri.  [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Large parts of the country have plunged into darkness on Wednesday evening following a widespread power outage affecting customers in Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, Kenya Power has announced.

In a statement, the company said electricity supply remains stable in parts of the North Rift and Western regions, which were not affected by the outage.

"Our technical teams have been deployed and are working to restore electricity to the affected areas as quickly as possible," the statement read in part.

However, Kenya Power did not immediately disclose the cause of the blackout or provide a timeline for full restoration.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and appealed for patience as restoration efforts continue.

The outage disrupted businesses and households across the affected regions, with many customers taking to social media to seek updates on when power supply would be restored.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Power Blackout Kenya Power
.

Latest Stories

Power outage hits Nairobi, Coast and other regions
Power outage hits Nairobi, Coast and other regions
National
By Mate Tongola
39 mins ago
Three firefighters die battling blazes in Greece
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Universities urged to deepen industry ties to drive development
Education
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murang'a University and CUE sued over Didmus' academic papers
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Murang'a University and CUE sued over Didmus' academic papers
Why Rally driver Maxine Wahome has been set free
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Why Rally driver Maxine Wahome has been set free
EAC Central banks turn to gold in effort to revive single currency by 2031
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
EAC Central banks turn to gold in effort to revive single currency by 2031
Of fuel crisis and Ruto's fresh headache
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Of fuel crisis and Ruto's fresh headache
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved