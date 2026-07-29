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Murang'a University and CUE sued over Didmus' academic papers

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 29, 2026
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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s academic papers have sparked a court row, with Murang’a University being accused of allegedly failing to scrutinise his past before issuing him with a PhD.

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Fake Academic Papers Murang’a University
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