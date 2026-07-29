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Ruto's second-term confidence wavers as he admits re-election won't be easy

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 29, 2026
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President William Ruto speaks during an ACK church service in  Amagoro, Teso North, Busia County. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Sunday made one of his clearest acknowledgements yet that his quest for a second term may not be as straightforward as he has often projected, conceding that securing another five-year mandate will require a determined political fight.

Speaking during a church service in Amagoro, Busia County, the President admitted that retaining power in 2027 would not come easily.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto 2027 Presidential Race Linda Mwananchi 2027 Elections
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